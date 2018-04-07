Man allegedly involved in 2017 shootout receives probation

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A man police said was involved in a shootout on the South Side last year received three years’ probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Teon Stennis, 25, of East Auburndale Avenue, faced charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other charges in exchange for the plea.

Stennis’ previous felony convictions resulted from two drug cases and an aggravated assault.

Judge Maureen A. Sweeney sentenced him on the charge Friday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. She also ordered Stennis to perform 250 hours of community service.

Police responded to East Auburndale last June after officers on patrol heard several gunshots and thought two gunmen may be in a home there. A SWAT team searched the home but did not find the men.

Reports said neighbors were arguing and shooting at each other. Police recovered about 15 shell casings.

Stennis’ attorney said prosecutors agreed to the plea deal because of difficulties with witnesses.

Stennis told the court he’s thankful for another opportunity, and he’s going to make better choices in life.