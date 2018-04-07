Man drowns trying to rescue his dog
WORTHINGTON, Ohio
A 67-year-old man drowned in a central Ohio river while trying to rescue his dog, which was able to get out of the water on its own. Police said Joseph Crites was walking his dog in the Columbus suburb of Worthington when the dog jumped into the Olentangy River.
