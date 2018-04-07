Man drowns trying to rescue his dog

April 7, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

WORTHINGTON, Ohio

A 67-year-old man drowned in a central Ohio river while trying to rescue his dog, which was able to get out of the water on its own. Police said Joseph Crites was walking his dog in the Columbus suburb of Worthington when the dog jumped into the Olentangy River.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

New Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900


Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$234000


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 3 bath
$285000