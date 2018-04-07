Federal judge grants class-action lawsuit in disability lawsuit

COLUMBUS

A federal judge has granted class action status to a lawsuit brought on behalf of Ohioans with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The lawsuit alleges such individuals experience segregation when forced to receive services from institutions due to fewer community- or home-based options.

Last week’s ruling expands the lawsuit to potentially thousands of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Disability Rights Ohio sued Ohio in 2016 on behalf of six people the group says are, or are at risk of being, “needlessly institutionalized” because of barriers to more integrated residential, employment or day services.

Baby delivered after pregnant woman is shot in head in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD

Authorities in western Ohio say hospital staffers delivered a pregnant woman’s baby after the mother was shot in the head.

The Springfield News-Sun reports the woman who was shot and critically wounded in Springfield was reportedly at least 30 weeks pregnant. She was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where the baby was delivered Thursday night by cesarean section.

The conditions of the woman and baby weren’t immediately available Friday. A message was left at the hospital.

Police say the man arrested in the shooting identified himself as the woman’s boyfriend and said his handgun discharged during an altercation with her.

The man, 25-year-old Travis Hypes, remained jailed Friday on a felonious assault charge. No attorney was listed for him.

Teen accused of shooting 2 students decides to plead guilty

URBANA, Ohio

A teen accused of shooting two students at an Ohio high school changed his mind about a trial and pleaded guilty.

Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi says 18-year-old Ely Serna was convicted Friday of attempted murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.

Serna faces up to 231/2 years in prison at sentencing May 2.

Serna had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the January 2017 shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School in West Liberty, roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) northwest of Columbus.

Associated Press