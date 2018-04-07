Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman
John and Domenica Latouf, Youngstown, girl, April 5.
Cassidy Lowen and Michael Heily, Youngstown, boy, April 5.
John and Kathryn Kiger, East Liverpool, boy, April 5.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Betsy Little and Thomas Powell, Warren, boy, April 4.
Jessica Cothrum and Jacob Bradfield Sr., Warren, girl, April 5.
Scott and Heather Miranda, Niles, girl, April 5.
Jenean Spotser and Gannon Knudsen, Bristolville, girl, April 5.
