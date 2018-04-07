Births

April 7, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman

John and Domenica Latouf, Youngstown, girl, April 5.

Cassidy Lowen and Michael Heily, Youngstown, boy, April 5.

John and Kathryn Kiger, East Liverpool, boy, April 5.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Betsy Little and Thomas Powell, Warren, boy, April 4.

Jessica Cothrum and Jacob Bradfield Sr., Warren, girl, April 5.

Scott and Heather Miranda, Niles, girl, April 5.

Jenean Spotser and Gannon Knudsen, Bristolville, girl, April 5.

