oddly enough

Carnival trades cruise for teen’s Snapchat handle

PROSPECT, Va.

Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle #CarnivalCruise.

The company surprised 15-year-old Darian Lipscomb at his Prospect, Va., home Tuesday night after peppering the town with signs asking “Hey Prospect, does anyone know Darian?”

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the company offered to trade Lipscomb a free trip for his family abroad its newest ship, Carnival Horizon, in exchange for his Snapchat handle. The net worth of the trip is about $5,000.

Organizers say Lipscomb will receive customized surprises throughout the trip, which will be documented on the cruise’s social channels.

The Dispatch reports the company said the trade was a fun way to claim the handle and reward a ‘superfan.’

Artist shutting down gigantic eye projection

CONCORD, N.H.

An artist who projected an image of a gigantic eye gazing over Main Street in New Hampshire’s capital city has shut it down after two years.

Artist Tom Devaney created the projection of his right eye from his studio in Concord. A few other eyes made guest appearances.

Devaney told the Concord Monitor he’s making space for new works.

The project caught the eye of passers-by and became quite the conversation piece. Devaney says it was born from 3-D video mapping techniques he was working on. Video of the blue-green eye moving and blinking were projected onto a foam board structure.

Devaney says he could operate the eye remotely from home. He also had a camera in the studio to see who was looking at it. He’s had a Say Goodbye to the Concord Eye send-off March 29.

Naked Trump statue going up for auction

JERSEY CITY, N.J.

A statue of a naked Donald Trump is going on the auction block.

Julien’s Auction says the sculpture is the last statue remaining that was not vandalized or destroyed when it was displayed along with others in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Cleveland in the weeks before the Republican was elected president.

The auction house estimates the statue, which was created by the West Coast anarchist collective INDECLINE, will sell for $20,000 to $30,000. The auction will take place May 2 at Mana Contemporary in Jersey City, N.J.

Associated Press