Guard charged in inmate bribery case
Associated Press
NEW YORK
A federal prison guard has been charged with taking bribes to smuggle cellphones, alcohol and food into a Manhattan lockup.
Allegations against Victor Casado are consistent with a Turkish gold trader’s testimony that a guard gave him special privileges while he awaited trial in a case that rattled relations between Turkey and the United States.
A lawyer for Casado agreed that Reza Zarrab is one of two inmates described in court papers. Zarrab pleaded guilty and cooperated, telling a jury he helped Iran evade U.S. economic sanctions with billions of dollars in proceeds from oil and gas sales.
During his testimony, Zarrab described bribing a prison guard with $45,000 to obtain alcohol and cellphones. Casado is charged with accepting more than $45,000 in bribes. His lawyer declined comment on the charges.
