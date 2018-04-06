Decomposed body washes ashore from Lake Erie
Associated Press
GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE
Authorities are trying to identify a badly decomposed body that washed ashore along Lake Erie in northeastern Ohio.
The body was discovered Wednesday.
The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department says the body is that of a white male, and it had been in the water for “some time.”
The body has been taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Police say the body did not show any external injuries.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 5, 2018 10:19 a.m.
Badly decomposed body washes ashore at Lake Erie
- January 15, 2017 4:29 p.m.
Man finds partially decomposed body on shore of Lake Erie
- October 18, 2016 12:32 p.m.
Police find 2 badly decomposed bodies, gun in Ohio business
- December 27, 2017 12:03 a.m.
Trumbull investigators trying to identify human remains found by hunters in Bristol Township
- February 23, 2017 midnight
Body found in lake identified
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.