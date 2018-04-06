Decomposed body washes ashore from Lake Erie

Associated Press

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE

Authorities are trying to identify a badly decomposed body that washed ashore along Lake Erie in northeastern Ohio.

The body was discovered Wednesday.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department says the body is that of a white male, and it had been in the water for “some time.”

The body has been taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Police say the body did not show any external injuries.