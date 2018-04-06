Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman HOSPITAL
Ariel Danver, East Liverpool, girl, April 4.
Tami Burkhart, Mineral Ridge, boy, April 4.
Mikayla Veitz and Brandon Davenport, Youngstown, girl, April 4.
Thomas and Tracy Cannell, Youngstown, boy, April 4.
David and Megan Giudici, North Jackson, boy, April 4.
Andrea Brimmer and Maurice Morris, Youngstown, boy, April 4.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Megan Boyce and Tyler Showers, Newton Falls, boy, April 4.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.