Births

April 6, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

St. Elizabeth boardman HOSPITAL

Ariel Danver, East Liverpool, girl, April 4.

Tami Burkhart, Mineral Ridge, boy, April 4.

Mikayla Veitz and Brandon Davenport, Youngstown, girl, April 4.

Thomas and Tracy Cannell, Youngstown, boy, April 4.

David and Megan Giudici, North Jackson, boy, April 4.

Andrea Brimmer and Maurice Morris, Youngstown, boy, April 4.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Megan Boyce and Tyler Showers, Newton Falls, boy, April 4.

