Administration plans more sanctions against Russians

Associated Press

WASHINGTON

The Trump administration is preparing to impose new sanctions on powerful Russian business and political figures under a law passed last year in response to alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Three officials said Thursday that the Treasury Department would implement the sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, known as CAATSA, which was overwhelmingly passed by Congress in 2017 and signed into law by President Donald Trump despite some objections.

The law aims to punish Russia for interfering in the U.S. election as well as actions intended to subvert democracy in Europe. The law also authorizes the president to impose sanctions on Iran for destabilizing activity in the Middle East and North Korea for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The officials would not say how many or which Russians would be hit by the sanctions, which are expected to be announced today. But they noted that a number of Russian oligarchs and politicians and affiliated businesses have been identified by the Treasury and State Department as potential targets. Two officials said the sanctions would affect at least some those who appeared on that list, which was compiled and published in January.