2 UN peacekeepers killed, 10 hurt in northern Mali

BAMAKO, Mali

The U.N. mission in Mali says at least two peacekeepers have been killed and 10 others wounded by an attack in northern Mali.

Mission spokesman Olivier Salgado says the deaths occurred Thursday night when several mortar rounds struck a peacekeeper camp.

The attack took place in Aguelhoc in the northern region of Kidal, and the victims were from the Central African nation of Chad.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, though a number of Islamic extremist groups are known to be active in the area.

Kidal was among the Malian towns under jihadist rule in 2012 until a French-led military operation ousted them from power and dispersed them into the desert. They have staged numerous attacks on Malian and international forces.

Judge asked to stop indefinite detention of immigrants

NEW YORK

The American Civil Liberties Union and an organization whose lawyers represent immigrants are asking a judge to stop the indefinite detention of some immigrants.

The ACLU and the Brooklyn Defender Services on Thursday asked to bring class-action status to a lawsuit filed on behalf of one detained immigrant.

The organizations say immigrant detainees are being denied hearings because of a February change in federal policy. They asked a Manhattan federal judge to declare that members of the designate class must receive a hearing before an immigration judge within six months. The immigration judge would then decide whether the individual is a flight risk or a danger to the community before deciding whether freedom is appropriate while the case proceeds.

The Justice Department did not immediately comment.

Court: Woman has parental rights in same-sex split

JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi’s Supreme Court says a woman has parental rights to a 6-year-old boy born to her ex-wife when the two were married, in a case watched by gay rights activists and groups aiding in vitro fertilization.

Chris Strickland brought the appeal, challenging a lower court decision that an anonymous sperm donor had parental rights and that Strickland didn’t.

Strickland argued that the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage requires same-sex couples to be treated equally. She ultimately hopes to win 50-50 custody of a boy who bears her last name.

All nine justices, citing different reasons, found the original ruling flawed, although some wouldn’t have gone as far as the main opinion. The case was ordered back to a lower court for the original judge to decide custody.

Man who shot 3 members of family sentenced to life

KANSAS CITY, Kan.

A man who shot and killed three people inside a Kansas City, Kan., home has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The Kansas City Star reports 29-year-old Jason Tucker was given the sentence Thursday. He pleaded guilty in February to capital murder in the May 2017 deaths of Vincent Rocha, his wife, Bernadette Gosserand, and his adult son, Jeremy Rocha.

Wyandotte County prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty in exchange for Tucker’s guilty plea.

The shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Tucker and Gosserand’s son, Bryan Balza, who had sought an order of protection from Tucker.

Prosecutors say Tucker confronted and shot Balza on the front porch of the family’s home, then went inside and killed the three victims. Balza survived.

Associated Press