Weathersfield Township fire chief Randy Pugh died at home

Staff report

MINERAL RIDGE

Randy Pugh, Weathersfield Township fire chief for the past 20 years, died at home.

Pugh, 58, battled cancer and returned home from Cleveland on Tuesday to spend one more night at home with his family before dying Wednesday.

“It is with sadness that we announce the passing of such a wonderful man,” members of the fire department posted on the fire department Facebook page.

“We will forever miss him and remember everything he has done for us as individuals, as a department, and as a community,” the post says.

Weathersfield Trustee Gil Blair said Pugh’s death is “a sad loss. Everybody in town knew him, and I don’t know anybody who disliked him.”

Blair said Pugh brought together three township volunteer organizations two decades ago and has secured more than $1 million in grants for the department. “He was an incredible guy,” Blair said.

He served as chief since Oct. 13, 1998, and was also chief of operations for Lane LifeTRANS Paramedic, where he worked since 1979.

A 1977 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, Pugh was certified as a paramedic in June 1979, one of the first paramedics in Trumbull and Mahoning counties, township officials said.