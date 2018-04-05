Trump scales back US goals in Syria

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is dramatically scaling back U.S. goals in Syria as he pushes for a quick military withdrawal, Trump administration officials said Wednesday, abandoning plans to stay long-term to stabilize the country and prevent the Islamic State group from re-emerging.

Trump has given no formal order to pull out the 2,000 U.S. troops currently in Syria, nor offered a public timetable, other than to say the United States will pull out just as soon as the last remaining IS fighters can be vanquished. But Trump has signaled to his advisers that, ideally, he wants all troops out within six months, according to three U.S. officials – a finale that would come shortly before the U.S. midterm elections.

Police: Officers mistake pipe for gun in shooting

NEW YORK

Police officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun Wednesday fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm, police said.

It happened just before 5 p.m. in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn after three 911 callers said a “man was pointing a silver firearm at people on the street,” according to NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan.

Five officers, three in plainclothes and two in uniform, responded and encountered a man matching the description in the 911 calls.

“The suspect took a two-handed shooting stance and pointed an object at the approaching officers, two of whom were in uniform,” said Monahan.

France puts 78,000 security threats on vast police database

PARIS

France has flagged more than 78,000 people as security threats in a database intended to let European police share information on the continent’s most dangerous residents – more than all other European countries put together – according to an analysis by The Associated Press.

A German parliamentarian, Andrej Hunko, was the first to raise the alarm about potential misuse of the Schengen Information System database in a question to his country’s Interior Ministry about “discreet checks” – secret international checks on people considered a threat to national security or public safety. He questioned whether and why different countries seemed to apply very different criteria.

Bill banning sanctuary cities advances in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa

Iowa is set to become the latest Republican-led state to target so-called sanctuary cities by withholding money from local governments that don’t comply with federal immigration laws, even though the plan could lead to court challenges.

A bill outlining an expansive immigration enforcement plan is expected to receive final legislative approval this week. It comes as President Donald Trump ramps up calls for more stringent immigration enforcement.

Critics say it would essentially allow racial profiling, but Republican lawmakers frame the measure as a public safety policy. Republican Rep. Steven Holt of Denison, a western Iowa community with a growing Latino population, said the bill focuses on immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission who are suspected of crimes.

Associated Press