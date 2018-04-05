New Trumbull tourism director starts May 3

Staff report

WARREN

The Trumbull County Tourism Board has hired Beth Kotwis Carmichael as new executive director of the Trumbull County Tourism Bureau. She will begin May 3 and earn $63,000 per year. Current executive director Stephanie Sferra retires June 1.

Carmichael is director of project development for the St. Joseph Visitors Bureau in St. Joseph, Mo., and has more than 20 years’ experience in destination marketing and the hospitality industry. Before joining the St. Joseph bureau in 2008, she was executive director for the Napa Valley Visitors Bureau in Napa, Calif., and the Jefferson City Convention & Visitors Bureau in Jefferson City, Mo.

A Kent State University graduate with a bachelor of arts degree in recreation, Carmichael grew up in Warren and attended Warren G. Harding High School. Her parents still reside here.