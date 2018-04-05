Trooper seize marijuana

Troopers on Interstate 80 in Trumbull County seized about $50,000 worth of marijuana plants during a traffic stop.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, authorities say they stopped a 2006 Dodge Caravan on the interstate for a speed violation.

Troopers say they detected an odor of burnt and raw marijuana coming from the vehicle during interaction with the driver. A search revealed the vehicle had about 15 marijuana plants and suspected loose marijuana, totaling about 20 pounds with an approximate value of $50,000.

The driver, Robert Larch, 19, of Michigan, is charged with trafficking and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Trumbull County Jail.