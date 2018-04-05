Spaghetti dinner fundraiser to take place Saturday

April 5, 2018 at 2:46p.m.

Staff report

WARREN

The family of Danielle Bozek will host a spaghetti dinner and basket auction from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Warren G. Harding High School, 860 Elm Road, to help defray the cost of a kidney transplant. Music will be provided by Dana School of Music students. Tickets can be purchased at the door and cost $10 for adults. Children’s dinners cost $5.

