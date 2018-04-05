Penn National receives 5th casino license
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.
Penn National Gaming was the sole and winning bidder Wednesday for a fifth new mini-casino license authorized by cash-poor Pennsylvania, potentially plunking down a new gambling spot close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the city of Reading.
With no competition for the license, Pennsylvania-based Penn National won by submitting a bid just $3 over the $7.5 million minimum.
The company, which operates Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course in Austintown, has not picked a specific location yet, Penn National spokesman Eric Schippers said.
But the general location Penn National identified in its bid seems to ensure that it will be built in southern Berks County.
