oddly enough

3 boys in Mississippi find part of mastodon jawbone

VICKSBURG, Miss.

Three boys found a part of a mastodon jawbone while exploring family property in Mississippi.

The Vicksburg Post reported that two brothers and a cousin made the discovery on plowed land near Bovina, a small community east of the Mississippi River.

The newspaper said the three were on spring break from school when they found something they initially thought was a log, then saw that it had teeth.

Lynett Welch, mother of the two brothers, said her husband took the item to the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science in Jackson, where paleontology curator George Phillips confirmed it was a lower left jawbone from a mastodon.

House ransacked after being mistaken for site of estate sale

LONGMONT, Colo.

A Colorado woman said her house was ransacked by people who mistakenly thought it was the site of an estate sale.

The Daily Camera reported that Mary Andrews said she left her Longmont home unlocked and came back to find people taking items from her house.

Longmont police told Andrews it was a “very, very bad misunderstanding.”

Andrews said a house just a few doors down was having an estate sale, and somehow someone got into her house and began spreading the rumor that an estate sale was going on there and that everything was free.

Despite the mix-up, Andrews said people should have found something odd about an estate sale where everything was being given away at no cost.

Police said they have closed the case because they do not have any suspect leads.

Teen wins $1K a week for life on 1st lottery ticket

QUEBEC CITY

A Canadian teenager who purchased her first lottery ticket to celebrate her 18th birthday hit the jackpot and will receive $1,000 Canadian a week for the rest of her life.

Charlie Lagarde was celebrating with a bottle of champagne and a $4 scratch-off ticket earlier this month when she hit the grand prize in the Gagnant a Vie lottery. The prize would be worth just more than $775 per week in American dollars.

She was joined by family and friends when she collected the first payment.

