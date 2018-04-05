Jurors recommend death in slaying
TOLEDO
Jurors are recommending the death penalty for an Ohio man convicted of killing a college student who disappeared while bicycling.
Jurors came back with the decision Wednesday against James Worley after convicting him last week in the 2016 death of University of Toledo student Sierah Joughin.
