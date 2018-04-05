Campbell council members take stands on water issue, prepare for projects at City Hall

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

City council is still waiting on the results of an assessment from CT Consultants of Youngstown that will offer a definitive look at how much work will be needed to fully repair the aging water plant.

Council President George Levendis said at Wednesday’s council meeting, “My position on the water plant is I don’t see any other way than selling that plant.”

Levendis said the industry standard for water lost during production and distribution is 10 to 15 percent, but that Campbell was losing 25 percent of its produced and distributed water.

“That’s $100,000 worth of lost water,” Levendis said.

Levendis also cited obsolete water meters, stagnant wages in the water department and a billing department he said was “Stone Age in 2007” as evidence the plant should be sold.

“Our employees will make double what they make here if they’re working for Aqua Ohio,” Levendis said. “Their guys on the street make $30 an hour.”

Law Director Brian Macala echoed Levendis’ sentiments, and Councilwoman Juanita Rich, D-4th, said the city should weigh all the available options and wait to consider the results of the assessment before making any decisions.

In other matters, council authorized the city administrator to begin advertising for bids for a demolition project on Roosevelt Drive.

The current structure – an old union hall – will be cleared, and city officials hope to build a salt storage facility on the land.

Regarding changes inside City Hall, police Chief Dennis Puskarcik announced the department’s plans to install a collection box for expired prescription medication on City Hall’s main floor. The box is locked and will be secured to a wall outside the courtroom.

Puskarcik said the box likely would be available at the beginning of next week. Police officers will periodically empty the box and destroy its contents.