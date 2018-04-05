Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman
Joseph and Emily Datchuk, Girard, boy, April 3.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN
Angelica Johnson and Bruce Smith II, Warren, boy, April 3.
Justin and Kristine Michael, Warren, girl, April 3.
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman
Joseph and Emily Datchuk, Girard, boy, April 3.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN
Angelica Johnson and Bruce Smith II, Warren, boy, April 3.
Justin and Kristine Michael, Warren, girl, April 3.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.