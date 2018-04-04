OSHP gets tips in freeway shooting investigation

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

The investigation into a shooting last week on Interstate 80 that wounded an 18-year-old Austintown woman is progressing, said Lt. Jared Sutton of the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

He would not say if a search warrant served Monday by the patrol in Campbell yielded any evidence, but he did say that investigators have received 10 tips since asking for the public’s help in the case.

The shooting took place about 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the Interstate 680 north ramp leading to I-80 west.

The woman sustained serious but nonlife-threatening injuries, the patrol said. A passenger in the victim’s car also was able to talk to investigators.

Sutton said investigators are now starting to “narrow down ... the focus of the investigation.” He said it was too early to say if there is anything investigators can give prosecutors to try to charge someone.

Troopers served a search warrant about 4:30 p.m. at a Buell Avenue home in Campbell. They would neither confirm nor deny that the warrant was part of the investigation.

The suspect, described as a black male in his mid- to late 20s and wearing a beanie, was driving a 2003 to 2005 dark blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with window tint, according to an OSHP bulletin.

Sutton also asked that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information to provide contact the Patrol’s Canfield Post by calling 330-533-6866 or dialing #677 on a cellphone.

“We’re still seeking anyone who may have seen this,” Sutton said.