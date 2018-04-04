Spotify’s stock market debut strikes chord with Wall Street investors

April 4, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO

Spotify’s opening act on Wall Street struck a chord with investors betting the unprofitable company’s trend-setting music streaming service will maintain its early lead over Apple and other powerful challengers.

After several hours of anticipation Tuesday morning, Spotify’s shares traded as high as $169 in their stock market debut before falling back slightly. The stock closed at $149.01 – well above its previous high of $132.50 in deals worked out during Spotify’s 12-year history as a privately held company.

The stock market’s warm welcome left Spotify with a market value of about $27 billion, according to FactSet. By comparison, internet radio station Pandora Media’s market value stands at $1.2 billion nearly seven years after that company went public.

