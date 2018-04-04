Oddly enough

Pic of author in front of ship fuels fish oil flap

REEDVILLE, Va.

A group that works with commercial fishermen is questioning why an author posed for a picture while sitting on a jet ski near a vessel in the Chesapeake Bay, rather than ask to come on board.

Paul Greenberg has written a new book, “The Omega Principle,” about omega-3 fatty acids. He tweeted the picture Friday in front of a vessel used by Omega Protein, the Atlantic’s largest menhaden harvester. Menhaden are small fish used for omega-3 fish oil supplements.

D.C.-based group Saving Seafood works with Omega and other harvesters on government and public relations. It says there was no reason for Greenberg to “endanger himself or the crew.”

The photo’s from 2015. Greenberg says he maintained legal distance from the ship and didn’t mean to imply he was denied access.

Connecticut police warn walkers about hawks

FAIRFIELD, Conn.

Police in one Connecticut town are warning residents about aggressive hawks that have been attacking their human neighbors.

Fairfield police said Sunday on Facebook they have asked state and federal wildlife experts to come in and remove the hawk or hawks in question from one neighborhood after the most recent incident last week, when a woman was attacked in her yard.

Meanwhile, animal control is stepping up patrols in the area.

Police say the attacks follow a pattern and involve “hawks flying in undetected from behind a single person walking” and targeting the head area.

Police are warning walkers to use caution and report aggressive hawk behavior. No injuries were reported.

Father Jesus charged with disturbing the peace

GULFPORT, Miss.

A Mississippi man who calls himself Father Jesus has been arrested and charged with disturbing the peace after allegedly pointing a weapon at a woman.

Gulfport Police say Jesus was arrested Sunday after a woman said the 42-year-old pointed a weapon at her. Authorities say officers made contact with Jesus at a Gulfport house and he was wearing a white robe, gold-colored crown and a plainly visible shoulder holster. A 12-gauge flare gun was recovered along with flares.

In addition to the misdemeanor disturbance of the peace count, Jesus faces one count of failure to comply with commands of law enforcement – also a misdemeanor.

Associated Press