Grubhub expands to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN

Grubhub Delivery, an online and mobile food-ordering company, announced this week it expanded to Youngstown to connect hungry customers with their favorite restaurants. Previously, Youngstown restaurants on Grubhub supplied their own couriers to deliver through the platform, but now, Grubhub Delivery is providing Grubhub drivers who can deliver from any local establishment.

Customers will be able to order via the Grubhub Android or iOS apps, or online at Grubhub.com. All users can also use the code YOUNGSFREE for free delivery on their orders starting now until April 19.