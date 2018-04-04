Dunkin' Donuts raising funds

YOUNGSTOWN

Now through April 30, Dunkin' Donuts in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties will sell icons for a $1 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley. With every icon purchased, the customer receives a $1 off coupon for a pound of coffee. For every $1 given, the food bank can distribute $11 worth of food to hungry families in our community.

Last year, Dunkin' Donut locations in the Mahoning Valley raised more than $21,000 to feed local families.