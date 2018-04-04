BUSINESS DIGEST

Dunkin’ Donuts raising funds

YOUNGSTOWN

Now through April 30, Dunkin’ Donuts in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties will sell icons for a $1 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley. With every icon purchased, the customer receives a $1 off coupon for a pound of coffee. For every $1 given, the food bank can distribute $11 worth of food to hungry families in our community.

Last year, Dunkin’ Donut locations in the Mahoning Valley raised more than $21,000 to feed local families.

Car sales slide

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley auto dealers sold 5,307 new and used vehicles in March, down 198 from the 5,505 sold last March.

Through March, there have been 13,728 auto sales, down 924 from last year’s 14,652.

One Hot Cookie celebrating 5 years

YOUNGSTOWN

One Hot Cookie will celebrate its fifth anniversary in business with 25-cent cookies all day today at its locations: 112 W. Commerce St. downtown; 1315 Boardman-Canfield Road in Boardman; and 1000 Ross Park Mall Drive in Pittsburgh. The limit is two cookies per person, and the deal only applies to walk-in customers.

Grubhub expands to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN

Grubhub Delivery, an online and mobile food-ordering company, announced this week it expanded to Youngstown to connect hungry customers with their favorite restaurants. Previously, Youngstown restaurants on Grubhub supplied their own couriers to deliver through the platform, but now, Grubhub Delivery is providing Grubhub drivers who can deliver from any local establishment.

Customers will be able to order via the Grubhub Android or iOS apps, or online at Grubhub.com. All users can also use the code YOUNGSFREE for free delivery on their orders starting now until April 19.

Caregiver recruiting office opens

SALEM

Mike S. Senchak and Michael R. Senchak, father and son and owners of FirstLight Home Care of the Valley, have opened a part-time recruiting office in Salem to hire more caregivers from Columbiana County.

The Salem recruiting office at 2380 Southeast Blvd. will take applications and interviews from noon to 5 p.m. every Wednesday starting today. The office is located within Ankle & Foot Care Centers.

FirstLight Home Care provides companion and personal care services which can be provided at private residences, assisted living and retirement communities, nursing homes, adult-family homes or group homes.