Car sales slide

April 4, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley auto dealers sold 5,307 new and used vehicles in March, down 198 from the 5,505 sold last March.

Through March, there have been 13,728 auto sales, down 924 from last year’s 14,652.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$945000


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 3 bath
$285000


New Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900