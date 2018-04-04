Car sales slide
YOUNGSTOWN
Mahoning Valley auto dealers sold 5,307 new and used vehicles in March, down 198 from the 5,505 sold last March.
Through March, there have been 13,728 auto sales, down 924 from last year’s 14,652.
