Agenda Thursday

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., informal caucus session, hearing room, administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Youngstown City Council’s Community Development Agency Committee, 5 p.m., council caucus room, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St. Discussion on proposed CDBG and Home Funds budgets for 2018-19.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., board meeting, commissioners hearing room, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 11 a.m., staff meetings, second floor, administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.