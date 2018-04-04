3 charged in Ohio’s largest meth bust

CLEVELAND

Federal authorities say three men have been charged in what might be Ohio’s largest-ever seizure of methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland said Tuesday more than 140 pounds of crystal and liquid methamphetamine were found March 24 by investigators at a warehouse in northern Summit County, about 28 miles south of Cleveland.

Prosecutors say a 36-year-old Cleveland man and two Mexican nationals, age 24 and 26, have been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

That bust occurred just three days after 44 pounds were seized during a traffic stop in northern Summit County. A 54-year-old Mexican national has been charged with intent to distribute.

U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman says the busts show Mexican drug organizations are a “very real” threat to the region.

Woman sexted with lawmaker, now she wants to replace him

COLUMBUS

The leader of the Ohio House is encouraging a constituent-turned-political rival of state Rep. Rick Perales to take her allegations of misconduct against the lawmaker to law enforcement.

In a letter Tuesday, Republican Speaker Clifford Rosenberger called Jocelyn Smith’s claims that Perales, a Beavercreek Republican, kissed, choked and fondled her “extremely serious.” But he said they are outside of his jurisdiction.

Perales acknowledges exchanging texts with Smith in 2015 that he describes as “flirtatious,” including sexually-tinged conversations and topless photos of Smith. He has denied any physical contact.

Smith, a Fairborn Republican, has launched a campaign to unseat Perales in the May 8 primary.

She also has threatened to release further details of their relationship if Perales does not step down from his House seat. Perales says he won’t resign.

Man sentenced to life in slaying pleads guilty to other crimes

COLUMBUS

A registered sex offender sentenced to life in prison for killing an Ohio State University student has pleaded guilty in several armed robberies and been sentenced for those crimes.

Brian Golsby was convicted and sentenced last month for the kidnapping, rape and slaying of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes. Her body was found in a Grove City park near Columbus in February 2017. A judge Tuesday sentenced Golsby to 66 additional years after he pleaded guilty to charges in six armed robberies in Columbus in 2017 that occurred before Tokes’ death.

Prosecutors say the Columbus man kidnapped Tokes after she left her restaurant job, raped and killed her. His attorneys said he didn’t plan to shoot the psychology major, but panicked.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for Golsby’s attorney.

Officials hope youth center inspires, helps

CIRCLEVILLE

Community leaders in suburban Columbus hope a new youth center will help at-risk teens.

WBNS-TV reports the Foundations 4 Youth center in Circleville will open Tuesday. The program is a partnership between Circleville City Schools, the Circleville Police Department and Pickaway Area Recovery Services.

The center will serve as a getaway for children in Pickaway County where they can play videogames and do homework.

Circleville Police Sgt. Matthew Hafey says the facility is important because it can help save children from going down the wrong path. Hafey says the program can give kids “the opportunity to grow and flourish.”

The center will be open every Tuesday from 3 to 9 p.m. Transportation to and from the center will be provided.