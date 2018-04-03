Attempted murder suspect arrested in Sandusky area

Staff report

SANDUSKY

A man charged in an August shooting was booked into the Sandusky County jail Friday on charges of burglary and aggravated menacing.

Arlis Casey, 25, of Millet Avenue, was taken into custody by Fremont police in Sandusky County.

Casey broke into a house in Fremont and threatened to “blow up” the home, according to reports in the Fremont News Messenger.

In October, a Mahoning County grand jury indicted Casey on charges of attempted murder, felonious assault and illegal possession of a firearm in connection with an August shooting on Mistletoe Avenue.

A man was shot while sitting with another man in an SUV at about 1 a.m., according to a police report.

Casey then drove away, crashed into a utility pole then ran away on foot and escaped, police said.

Officers retraced his steps and recovered a gun at the Newport Branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

The victim was seriously wounded but he recovered.

Casey previously served four years in prison on charges of felonious assault, robbery and improper discharge of a firearm and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.