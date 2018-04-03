METRO DIGEST || Girard man charged in assault with bat

GIRARD

Myles Seybert, 46, is charged with felonious assault after police said he struck a man with a baseball bat multiple times Saturday evening.

Seybert told police he and the victim, who he met a week before, had been drinking at Seybert’s home in the afternoon. The victim left, but came back around 4:30 p.m. for more alcohol, the report said.

Seybert told police after he refused to give more alcohol and asked the victim to leave, the victim became belligerent. The first time Seybert told police the story, he said a woman that lived at the house hit the victim with the bat, but when he was taken to the police station, he admitted to hitting the man, the report said. A bat was found at his home.

Police had found the victim about 5:50 p.m. that day in front of the police station with blood covering his face, and called an ambulance.

Bond was set at $15,000 at the Girard Municipal Court Monday, and a preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday.

Man faces drug charges

AUSTINTOWN

Matthew Anderson, 43, of Jackson Center, Pa., is charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop about 2:50 a.m. Monday, according to a police report. He was pulled over for turning in the wrong lane, and police said he placed a clear container in a backpack in the back seat of his car as an officer approached.

An officer advised Anderson his actions were suspicious and asked him to step out of the car. Anderson told the officer he concealed the item because he was embarrassed — he opened the backpack revealing multiple sex toys, the report said.

The officer noticed he was moving the toys around while holding the container in the backpack. The officer discovered the container held methamphetamine and a cut straw, and a sunglasses case in the backpack held a meth pipe.

Bond was set at $3,000 at the Mahoning County Court, and a hearing is scheduled for May 2.

Mayor’s proclamation

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown will present a proclamation in honor of National Service Recognition Day at 9:30 a.m. today to AmeriCorps VISTA volunteers from Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. and the Taft Promise Neighborhood. The event is in the law department of city hall.

Austintown BOE

AUSTINTOWN

The Austintown school board will host a special meeting with an executive session at 11:30 a.m. today to discuss the employment of personnel.

The meeting will take place at the central office in the Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, 700 S. Raccoon Road.

