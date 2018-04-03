‘Hill Street Blues’ creator Bochco dies

LOS ANGELES

Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for creating the groundbreaking police drama “Hill Street Blues,” died Sunday. He was 74. A family spokesman says Bochco died in his sleep after a battle with cancer.

Bochco, who won 10 primetime Emmys, created several hit television shows including “L.A. Law,” “NYPD Blue,” and “Doogie Howser, M.D.”

Premiering in January 1981, “Hill Street Blues” challenged, even confounded the meager audience that sampled it. Then, on a wave of critical acclaim, the series began to click with viewers, while scoring a history-making 27 Emmy nominations its first year.

During its seven-season run, it won 26 Emmys and launched Bochco on a course that led to dozens of series and earned him four Peabody awards, in addition to the 10 Emmys.

“Hill Street Blues” had a sprawling universe of engaging yet flawed characters, a zippy pace and layers of overlapping, scripted dialogue, shot in a documentary style.

In his self-published memoir “Truth Is a Total Defense: My Fifty Years in Television,” Bochco tells the story of his prolific career, which he began at 22 as a story editor on a popular NBC drama, “The Name of the Game,” all the way to “Murder in the First,” which ran on TNT from 2014 to 2016.

In his book, Bochco recalls his great collaborations and his battles with actors, studio heads and network execs, along with the flops (”Bay City Blues”! “Cop Rock”!) that made the triumphs even sweeter.

Cosby jury selection starts off slowly

NORRISTOWN, Pa.

Prosecutors and the defense began the difficult task of picking a jury for Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial Monday amid a powerful #MeToo movement that has pierced the consciousness of the men and women who will sit in judgment of the 80-year-old comedian.

All but one of the 120 potential jurors who answered questions about their background and views told a judge they had heard or seen something about #MeToo, the cultural campaign that’s been exposing sexual misconduct in the entertainment and news industries.

Jury selection got off to an exceedingly slow start, with a single juror seated and three-quarters of the pool dismissed for cause — primarily because the prospective jurors already had formed an opinion about Cosby’s guilt or innocence. In contrast, five jurors were picked on opening day of Cosby’s first trial.

Cosby is charged with drugging and sexually molesting a Temple University women’s basketball administrator at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He says the sexual encounter with Andrea Constand was consensual. His last trial ended in a hung jury.

Dallas police find Lofgren’s four guitars

DALLAS

Dallas police have recovered four guitars stolen from Nils Lofgren, the longtime member of the E Street Band, before a show.

Dallas police tweeted Monday that they also have made an arrest in the theft. Cpl. Debra Webb provided no further details. Lofgren tweeted his gratitude that his instruments have been recovered, saying: “Looks like my guitars are coming back to me.”

ASSSOCIATED PRESS