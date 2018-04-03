Children in filthy home

WARREN

Police contacted Trumbull County Children Services after finding a boy, 5, living in a home in terrible conditions on Victoria Street Southwest Sunday night.

Police were called there at 11:08 p.m. for a domestic dispute.

The father said he and the boy’s mother argued because the father wanted to move to another home.

Officers went inside and spoke with the mother and observed a bare concrete floor “covered in trash and dog feces. ... The kitchen had no running water or electricity and was filled with dog cages,” the report said.

Felony drug charges

WARREN

Robert E. West Jr., 33, of Central Parkway Avenue Southeast, was arraigned Monday on two counts of felony drug possession after being arrested Friday in an apartment complex on Lane Drive Southwest.

Two Warren officers were working the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority complex at 6:06 p.m. when they observed West getting out of a car. Officers were aware that West had a suspended driver’s license.

While talking to West, an officer observed a bag with a white powder in the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt and handcuffed him.

A not-guilty plea was entered for West to the charges, and a personal-recognizance bond was issued for him, meaning he didn’t have to pay anything to be released from jail.



Robbery suspect sought

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are looking for a man who is a suspect in the 8:30 p.m. Friday evening robbery of a CVS at 2846 Mahoning Ave.

Reports said the man demanded money and told employees he had a gun, although no gun was ever shown.