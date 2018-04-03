Agenda Wednesday

Mahoning County Commissioners, noon, staff meetings, second floor, administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

McDonald Village Council, 5:30 p.m., public hearing, followed by 6 p.m. caucus, immediately followed by meeting, Community Room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Springfield Township trustees, 10 a.m., meeting with Clemens and Nelson, administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road.

Struthers City Council, 6:15 p.m., council caucus room No. 11, city council, 6 Elm St.

Warren City Council, 5 p.m., strategic planning committee, council caucus room, municipal justice building, 141 South St., SE.

Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

