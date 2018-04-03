ACE Hardware to collect funds for Akron Children’s

BOARDMAN

Throughout April, the eight Ace Hardware locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana counties in Ohio and Mercer County, Pa., will conduct their annual Change Round-Up campaign to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

When checking out, customers will be asked to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar and donate their change.

Proceeds from the campaign will benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley, the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Locally, Ace Hardware locations raised more than $15,000 since 2009 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Groups to rally against injection wells in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD

Brookfield Citizens Against Injection Wells and two other groups are coordinating an open-to-the-public, anti-injection-well rally in Brookfield from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the Brookfield village green – near the gazebo – on state Route 7 near Warren Sharon Road.

Zuckerberg defends business model

NEW YORK

The CEO of Facebook is defending its advertising-supported business model.

Mark Zuckerberg’s defense comes after Apple CEO Tim Cook said his company wouldn’t be in Facebook’s situation because Apple doesn’t sell ads based on customer data the way Facebook does. Zuckerberg responded Monday that an advertising-supported business model is the only way that the service can survive because not everyone would be able to pay for Facebook if it charged a fee.

He says the idea that Facebook doesn’t care about its customers is “extremely glib.”

Facebook is facing scrutiny over its data collection after allegations that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on tens of millions of Facebook users to try to influence elections.

Zuckerberg spoke with Vox , while Cook talked with Recode last week.

High court rules for car dealerships in overtime case

WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that car dealerships’ service advisers, like car salesmen and mechanics, are exempt under federal law from overtime pay requirements.

The court ruled 5-4 that service advisers, who greet customers and propose various repair services, are salespeople. The case affects the more than 18,000 dealerships nationwide. Together, they employ more than 100,000 service advisers.

The case the high court made its decision in involves a Mercedes Benz dealership in Encino, Calif., and several current and former service advisers. Each side had a different interpretation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, which says that “any salesman ... primarily engaged in selling or servicing automobiles” doesn’t have to be paid overtime.

Staff/wire reports

