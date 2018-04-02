COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

columbiana county

new cases

Pamela Dotson v. JEN-TY Inc., personal injury.

Capital One Bank v. Ryan Gillespie, money.

City of East Palestine v. Edgar Nieto et al, money.

Bank of America v. Joseph Latsko, money.

Sandra Adkins v. Buckler Transport Inc., personal injury.

Jennifer Lozier v. Woolf’s Painting and Roofing LLC, money.

Johnnie James v. Pipelines Inc. et al, personal injury.

Robert Dailey v. Stefanne Bryan, money.

Jennifer Bates v. Sarah Simballa, personal injury.

dissolutions asked

Clinton Douglas, 8725 W. South Range Road, Salem, and Samantha Douglas, 4855 Knox School Road, Homeworth.

dissolutions granted

John Arter and Jessica Arter.

Janey Macias and Jeremie Macias.

Randy Kale and Nadine Kale.

Thomas Furlong and Lynn Furlong.

Kimberly Seaman and Michael Seaman.

Ray Woods and Tiffany Woods.

divorces asked

Lauri Hardenbrook, 42631 state Route 517, Columbiana, v. Matthew Hardenbrook, 409 Columbia St., Leetonia.

Bryn Zellers, 511 E. State St., Salem, v. Clarissie Zellers, of same.

Crystal Barnes, 234 S. Lincoln Ave., Lisbon, v. Duane Barnes, 42692 state Route 154, Rogers.

Danielle Berkheimer, of 42307 Rocky Run Road, Wellsville, v. David Berkheimer, of same.

Madelyn Anderson, 3967 North St., Beloit v. James Anderson of Akron.

divorces granted

Mark Austin v. Brenda Austin.

Kando Bowersock v. Randy Bowersock.

Brian Mazza v. Rachel Mazza.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

HSBC Mortgage Services Inc. v. Richard Vitali et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Jon P. Hunt et al, foreclosure.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Henry Anderson et al, foreclosure.

Andover Bank v. Paula M. Brown et al, foreclosure.

HSBC Bank USA NA v. Conrad E. Hagmaier et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Jason A. Rupeka et al, foreclosure.

Midland Funding LLC v. Thomas Hartman, default.

Amanda Swinyer v. Rex A. Putnam, default.

TD Bank USA NA v. April Showers, default.

Midland Funding LLC v. Darren Snyder, default.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Tammy King, default.

PNC Bank NA v. Deborah A. Rider et al, dismissed.

Cynthia Dickson et al v. Charles F. Fitting, dismissed.

Lauren Burin v. Lindsay E. Snyder, dismissed.

Darcell A. Dardie v. Mancan Inc. et al, dismissed.

Johnathen J. Torreance v. Janice L. Bayus et al, dismissed.

David E. Mullins et al v. Shane R. Culver et al, dismissed.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Gary A. Burk et al, dismissed.

Eleshia R. Fakner v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, dismissed.

Jennifer Caventer v. Amy Bloom et al, dismissed.

Larry L. Marsh v. Tauro Bros. Trucking Co. et al, dismissed.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Regina Herring et al, dismissed.

Eleshia R. Fakner v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, dismissed.

Oi Ling Datchuk v. Howland Police Department et al, dismissed.

Tammy Miller v. Ray A. Miller Sr., dismissed.

Valerie M. Yoho v. Clayton G. Yoho, dismissed.

US Bank NA v. Melba C. Ohl et al, dismissed.

US Bank NA v. Mark T. Irwin et al, dismissed.

Erica Olson v. Anthony Scandy, dismissed.

State v. Todd Switz, sentenced.

State v. Brian R. McGhee, sentenced.

State v. Anthony Sabatini, sentenced.

State v. Thomas Graham, sentenced.

State v. Dion Stephenson, sentenced.

State v. Atara Broadus, sentenced.

State v. Frank Cross III, sentenced.

State v. Haley A. Taylor, sentenced.

State v. Verl D. Gibson, sentenced.

State v. Reginald Gilkes, sentenced.

State v. Dale B. Cantrell, sentenced.

State v. Derek V. Jones, sentenced.

State v. Jajuan Williams, sentenced.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Nicole A. Rupert et al, settled.

Robert L. Greco et al v. Timber Point Condominium Unit Owners Association, settled.

Mary M. Tatum v. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation et al, settled.

James D. Lattea v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, settled.

City of Warren Ohio A Municipal Corp. v. Lamota Enterprises LLC et al, settled.

Sally Richards v. Barry Pennell II et al, settled.

Teresa A. Shellhammer et al v. Ronald Bartholomew, settled.

Amanda K. Cindea v. Lois White, settled.

Linda Donley v. Kim Stroud, dismissed.

John R. Waldorf Jr. v. Clifford A. Watson, dismissed.

Justin D. McCune v. John M. Cleer et al, dismissed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Joseph J. Melfi et al, dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Robert G. Faller, dismissed.

Joann Sponaugle v. Jennifer Dillon-Braham, dismissed.

Dissolutions granted

James A. Jenkins and Rochelle M. Jenkins.

Ronald Hartman Jr. and Michele Hartman.

Patricia Naples v. Michael Naples.

Divorces granted

Michael Fusselman v. Tonia Fusselman.

Trisha Thomas v. Edward Thomas Jr.

Marriage licenses

Anita C. Callahan-Leek, 62, of Warren, and James B. Smith, 59, of same.

Michael E. Battison II, 24, of Warren, and Brittanie N. Fenton, 22, of same.

Noah A. Gerchak, 32, address confidential, and Jennifer L. Berdella of Warren.

Christina L. Costello, 31, of Youngstown, and Michael R. O’Connell, 35, of Girard.

Tamera Y. Scott, 39, of Warren, and Korri L. Dunewood, 36, of same.

Ashlinn N. Dennison, 31, of Hubbard, and Margaret L. Benton, 24, of same.

Tanisha M. Smith, 37, of Warren, and Aaron M. Brathwaite, 29, of same.

Eric A. Rodgers, 25, of Hubbard, and Jessica L. Patrick, 24, of same.

Nancy N. Duong, 45, of Cortland, and Hai N. Nguyen, 45, of same.

Lisa M. Ursu, 40, of Orwell, and Christopher J. Mayoros, 36, of same.

New complaints

Sam Lamancusa v. Thomas L. McCain et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Harry J. Moore et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kevin Harris et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Anthony J. Stross et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Harbour High Yield Fund LLC et al, tax foreclosure

Sam Lamancusa v. Joann Musgrove et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Cynthia Montgomery et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Calvin L. Elder et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Brooke Peluso et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Leslie Morgan et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kyralissa Chaney et al, foreclosure.

US Bank Trust NA v. Randall E. Stan et al, foreclosure.

Keybank NA et al v. Ronald Parm et al, foreclosure.

Mycumortgage LLC v. Bethany Hall et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Tina J. Anderson et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Lydia S. Sowell et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kimberly R. Gates et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Joan M. Franklin et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. David A. Pankovich et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Susan Rucky et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Ken Stassinis et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Hester G. Dixon et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Janette Joseph et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Richard Ingram et al, foreclosure.

Middlefield Banking Co. v. Donovan L. Agostino et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Unknown Heirs et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Unknown Heirs et al, foreclosure.

PNC Bank National v. Daniel A. Chernek et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Danielle A. Koehler et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kevin Boggess et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Mary Ellen Harrison-Noonan et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. William J. Brzezinski et al, foreclosure.

PNC Bank NA v. Robert A. Marchese et al, foreclosure.

Deanne D. Fee v. Nick Hornbeck Construction LLC et al, other civil.

Byce Auction LLC v. McConnell Investments LTD, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Sharon A. Boyer, other civil.

Elizabeth M. Leeson et al v. Auto Owners Insurance, other civil.

Vista Window Co. LLC v. Nathan J. Teicher et al, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Matthew Kopp, other civil.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Kristy Johnson et al, other civil.

Anthony Leshnack et al v. Kathleen A. Sankey, other civil.

Paul White v. City of Warren et al, other civil.

Member Select Insurance Co. v. Miranda Fabrizi, other civil.

Casey D. McGivern v. Trumbull County Combined Health District, other civil.

John C. Johnson v. Grange Insurance et al, other torts.

Evonne Hewlett et al v. Walmart Stores East LP, other torts.

Jane A. Vigorito v. Head to Toe Hair and Nail Salon et al, other torts.

Tiffany Vega v. Luis Borges-Marrero et al, other torts.

Sherrey L. McMahon v. City of Warren et al, workers’ compensation.

John J. Stashinko v. Big Blue Trucking Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Daniel A. English v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Jerry K. Snider v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Samantha Stracener-Crawford v. Omni Manor Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Ronald Achenbach v. XPO Logistics Freight Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Nicholas Manser v. Gregory A. Patrick, money.

W.I. Hsu v. Shonna Bland, money.

U.S. DISTRICT COURT

Bankruptcies Chapter 7

Kathryn Y. White-Mauerman, 655 Beech Ave., Youngstown.

Cristen S. Reed Sr., 22 E. Judson Ave., Youngstown.

Jeanette Morales, 122 Joan Circle, Campbell.

Delores A. Kelly, 5601 Kennedy Road, Lowellville.

Jessicca L. Richard, 813 Brookfield Ave., Youngstown.

Jason S. Sletvold, 140 Wolcott Drive, Youngstown.

Jayaira Grhim-Harvey, 171 Upland Ave. Apt. 2, Youngstown.

Nicholas M. Nero, 7053 West Blvd. Apt. 61, Youngstown.

Hester Howell Jr., 1535 Ohio Ave. Apt. 2A, Youngstown.

Dennis W. Champion, 1737 Manhattan Ave., Youngstown.

Judith Strong, 34 Fairground Blvd., Canfield.

Kevin M. King, 850 N. Meridian Road Apt. 602, Youngstown.

Connie G. Neal, 6741 Lockwood Blvd. No. 13, Youngstown.

Philip L. Stackhouse, 4272 Wedgewood Drive, Youngstown.

Erica Y. Bonner-Harris, 6012 Applecrest Court, Youngstown.

Frank G. Applegate, 2408 Columbiana Road, New Springfield.

Candace M. Akbarawi, 1929 Fountain Square Drive, Youngstown.

Eddie Walton Jr., 4136 Madison Road, Youngstown.

Michele L. Bruno, 2919 Eddie St., Youngstown.

MAHONING COUNTY

DOCKET

State v. David Black, sentenced.

State v. Ryan Wallace, counts 2, 3, and 5 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Beau Jeffries, sentenced.

State v. Kalyn Sly, dismissed.

State v. Fredrick Brown, sentenced.

State v. Raymond Jones, counts 2 and 3 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Kimani Johnson, pleads guilty.

Youngstown Education Association v. Youngstown City School District, magistrate’s decision adopted.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Dwayne Townsend et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution of proceeds.

Edward Duncan et al v. William G. Owens, dismissed.

David S. Kilgore v. Mercy Health Youngstown LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Andre Ward v. Star Extruded Shapes Inc. et al, dismissed.

Virginia A. Johnston v. Youngstown Ohio Hospital Co. LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Glen W. Parker v. Accessible Home Services Inc. et al, dismissed.

Evette Drummond v. Daryle Martin et al, settled and dismissed.

Christine Simmons v. Erie Insurance Co. et al, settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kenneth L. Hunt et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Jillian Miller v. Vincent R. Chirchiglia et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. S and S Business Ventures LLC et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Andrea Cicoretti et al, order of magistrate.

Midland Funding LLC v. John Tsikouris, order to distribute.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Christina J. Lanier et al, default judgment.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. Michael Betsa et al, dismissed.

Holly Copanic v. Richard Black et al, order of magistrate.

Erika A. Weigand et al v. Destiney M. Smith et al, order of magistrate.

Linda R. Brown v. Youngstown City SChools et al, order of magistrate.

John Holecko v. Mahoning County et al, order of magistrate.

Frances Gray v. Karisma Johnson, dismissed.

Frances Gray v. Aaron Clinkscale, dismissed.

Frances Gray v. Larese Allen, dismissed.

State v. Amontae D. Traylor, judgment entered.

State v. Clemale Bills, counts 1, 3, 4 and 5 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Keith Crockett, count 1 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Norman Weimer Jr., sentenced.

State v. Craig Cole, dismissed.

State v. Darnell Cross, pleads guilty.

State v. Matthew K. Blair, judgment entered.

State v. David Cochrane, pleads guilty.

State v. Frederick Allen Jr., dismissed.

Thomasina Avanathey v. Preston Auto Co. Inc., order of magistrate.

Carouthers Management and Consulting LLC v. Avaran Management Group LLC et al, decision of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Kenneth Zitello et al, property withdrawn from sale.

Fortunato Hernandez et al v. Aida Reynolds et al, order of magistrate.

Debra A. Skica et al v. Daniel D. Nelson-Harnevious, dismissed.

June A. Rider v. Canfield Properties LLC, settled and dismissed.

Dina Sunderlin v. WP Realty Inc. et al, dismissed.

Lanny D. Broadwater et al v. Penske Transportation Management LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Brent Beshara v. 224 Properties Inc., order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Lawrence L. Davis III, order of magistrate.

Robert Wimer v. Fireline Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

State of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services v. Peter T. Betras, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Yashphalt Seal Coating LLC v. Thomas Giura et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Katina S. Lafleme et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Elizabeth A. Jasnoch et al, order of magistrate. MTGLQ Investors LP v. Michael P. Shives et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Discover Bank v. Randall J. Gasper, default judgment.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Hamza Abdelqader et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

New Life Masonry Inc. v. Dustin May et al, order of magistrate.

Donald Komara v. Ford Motor Co., order of magistrate.

First Choice Community Credit Union Inc. v. James M. Klieves et al, order of magistrate.

Navy Federal Credit Union v. Matthew E. Bugno, default judgment.

Ken Minich v. Laurie Webber, dismissed.

Ken Minich v. Logan Greere, dismissed.

Maleka Curry v. Calvin Thomas, dismissed.

State v. Ricky Easterly Sr., sentenced.

State v. Diamond T. Richardson, pleads guilty.

State v. Nicholas F. Snyder, sentenced.

State v. Julian E. Missioni, counts 4 and 5 dismissed.

State v. Rufus Barnett, sentenced.

State v. Tyreese R. Perry, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Julian E. Missioni, pleads guilty.

State v. Joshua Pixley, pleads guilty.

State v. Christopher Hosey, count 1 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Raeshawna Underwood, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Robert W. Mogg, counts 2 and 6 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Lacey A. Livermore, pleads guilty.

State v. Tre L. Braxton-Johnson, counts 1 and 6 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Lacey Livermore, pleads guilty.

State v. Tracina Putnam, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Matthew J. Sarra, pleads guilty.

American Tax Funding LLC et al v. Lenny D. DiTommaso et al, order of magistrate.

Michele Zwingler et al v. Central Allied Enterprises Inc., order of magistrate.

Strollo Architects Inc. v. Catholic Diocese of Youngstown et al, order of magistrate.

Charles L. Bigsby v. Catherine W. Jones et al, order of magistrate.

James E. Mitt v. South I Leasing Co. LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Michael Gelfand et al v. Jacob W. Larkin et al, dismissed.

Virginia A. Johnstson v. Youngstown Ohio Hospital Co. LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Shirley A. Duchanois v. Lee S. Duchanois, order of magistrate.

Shawn Olson v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, order of magistrate.

Tiffany J. Ward v. James J. Halloran et al, dismissed.

Gary Tisor et al v. Jennifer Brindisi et al, settled and dismissed.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Christopher T. Testa et al, order of magistrate.

Solich Piano and Music Co. v. Burgett Brothers Inc., order of magistrate.

Robert S. McIntyre v. DiLullo Builders LLC et al, decision of magistrate.

Farina Family Trust v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

Chemical Bank NA v. Tracy Anderson, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Gary Tisor v. Jennifer Brindisi et al, settled and dismissed.

Integrity Racing Stables LLC et al v. Paul Groves et al, order of magistrate.

Flexospan Steel Buildings Inc. v. M and C Construction LLC, order of magistrate.

Anita Gonzalez v. Meridian Arms Living Center et al, order of magistrate.

Joselyn Askew v. Tynesha Cooke, order of magistrate.

Ruscel Dudley v. Carmen Hasley, dismissed.

Jane Haggerty v. Carmen Hasley, dismissed.

Patricia Streule v. Steven Massey, dismissed.

Edward Niehorster v. Howard P. Catheline, dismissed.

Desiree Johnson v. Dominique Mason, order of magistrate.

Disiree Johnson v. Jaquaila Dothard, order of magistrate.

State v. Ciara R. Bailey, sentenced.

State v. Junior Blair, sentenced.

State v. Daniel Scott, sentenced.

State v. Christin M. Martin, sentenced.

State v. Frederick Froggett, pleads guilty.

State v. Brad Walker, counts 1, 4 and 5 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

JPMorgan Chase Bank v. Daniel Clark et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Samuel D. Pipino et al v. Forrest A. Norman et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Lisa Figinsky et al, sheriff’s sale withdrawn.

Daniel R. Yemma v. US Bank National Association et al, dismissed.

Ann Sorice et al v. Aldi Inc. et al, dismissed.

Kevin Neal v. Wendell Neal et al, order of magistrate.

Integrity Racing Stables LLC et al v. Paul Groves et al, order of magistrate.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Lori Leyman et al, judgment entered.

Sky Roofing Inc. v. RSR Property Group LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Debra Wrenn v. Mercy Health Youngstown LLC et al, settled.

Cecelia C. Gill v. Gia M. Ferraro et al, order of magistrate.