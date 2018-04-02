Citizenship classes to begin at Choffin

YOUNGSTOWN

Starting April 10, Youngstown City Schools Aspire Program, in conjunction with The English Center, will offer free adult citizenship classes at Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.

The classes will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays for seven weeks, ending May 22. Any adult interested in registering should call 330-743-5767.

Veterans group gets van

VIENNA

Reserve Officers Association League (ROAL) and Mahoning Chapter OH- 42 of the Reserve Officers Association (ROA) recently donated $1,000 to the Youngstown Veterans Affairs’ Outpatient Clinic to help purchase a new “Veterans Helping Veterans” van.

The van is used to transport veterans to the Cleveland VA Hospital. The funds were raised at a Christmas Charity Auction Banquet conducted at the Manor Restaurant in Austintown. ROAL has raised over $5,000 to aid veteran organizations such as the United Service Organization (USO).

Ace aids ACH in Valley

BOARDMAN

Throughout April, the eight Ace Hardware locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana counties in Ohio and Mercer County, Pa., will conduct their annual Change Round-Up campaign to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. When checking out, customers will be asked to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar and donate their change.

Proceeds from the campaign will benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley, the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Locally, Ace Hardware locations raised more than $15,000 since 2009 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Ace Hardware has been a partner of Children’s Miracle Network since 1991.

Prank on police?

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown police may have been the victims Sunday an April Fool’s Day prank, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Water rescue crews responded to a 911 call received at about 2:30 p.m. saying that someone jumped off a bridge into McKelvey Lake along Jacobs Road.

However, police, emergency medical personnel and fire rescue crews were unable to find evidence of a person jumping into the lake.

Police attempted to contact the 911 caller at their home, but were unable to get an answer. Officials said the caller could face charges for inducing panic and misuse of 911.

Sale draws throngs

STRUTHERS

Hundreds of people in Struthers lined up 7 a.m. outside Giannios candy store on Easter hoping to get their favorite piece of chocolate to bring back to their family at half price, according to 21 WFJM-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Giannios Candy Company began the sale, which is now a family tradition for many, about 40 years ago. The sale continues this week.