Agenda Tuesday

April 2, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Mahoning County Board of Elections, 8 a.m., board of directors, board offices, Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave.

McDonald Service Committee, 8:30 a.m., Community Room, 500 Ohio Ave.

McDonald Village Council, 6:30 p.m., Community Room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Youngstown City Council Committee of the Whole, 5 p.m., council caucus room, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

Niles Civil Service Commission, 4:05 p.m., conference room A, city building, 34 W. State St.

Poland Village Council, 7 p.m., caucus, followed by 7:30 p.m., meeting, village hall, 308 S. Main St.

Trumbull County Board of Elections, 9 a.m., regular, 2947 Youngstown Road SE.

