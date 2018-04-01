YSU Dance Ensemble to present concert

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown State University Dance Ensemble will present its annual concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Bliss Hall’s Ford Theater. There will be no Sunday matinee.

Under the artistic direction of Christine Cobb, faculty member in the theater and dance department, the concert will showcase 39 dancers performing 11 pieces in a variety of dance genres including modern, contemporary and hip hop.

The YSU Dance Ensemble, a sanctioned student organization, accepts members via an audition process in the fall term. Members practice weekly to hone their performance skills.

“The students who audition and are accepted into the YSU Dance Ensemble put countless hours into practicing their discipline,” said Cobb. “The spring concert is the culmination of their yearlong efforts.” Several of the students’ works are choreographed by students majoring in dance management.

Highlights from the program will include pieces that deal with issues such as abuse, depression, gender, relational issues and politics.

Cobb will perform “A House Divided” which speaks to the turmoil, division and polarization in today’s socio-political climate. Adjunct faculty member Stephanie Frey Anderson has choreographed a piece, “Swallow,” inspired by what it means to be exhausted.

Dance Ensemble members are Rachel Davis, Hailey Gelzheiser, Hannah Hall, Cassie Jenkins, Dagmar Stahl, Emily Taylor, Allison Workman, Elizabeth Angeletti, Lauren Cash, Kaitlynn Kurdziel, Alyssa Leone, Kennedy Lisowski, Abigail Seidel, Alyssa Armstrong, Haley Gregory, Erin Jones, Rachel Schmidt, Avery Calloway, Timmy Campbell, Stefon Funderburke, Sarah Gage, Shakayla Poole, Erynn Ruf, McKenzie Sella, Sidni Worth, Ava Burcsak, Kaitlyn Carson, Mia Col ≥n, AnnMarie Lowerre, Sam Poe, Alyssa Stiner, Halla Henry, Lillian Hoffaker, Sarah Macciomei, Ben Mowrer, Rosie Bresson, Kiara Jones, Daniel Navabi and Erica Hays.

Tickets are $16 ($8 for non-YSU students, YSU faculty and staff with valid ID, senior citizens, Penguin Club members and groups of eight or more). YSU student tickets are free with valid ID.

All tickets are general admission. To purchase in advance, call 330-941-3105 or go to ysu.tix.com. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

Parking is available in the M30 Wick Avenue parking deck via for a nominal fee. For information, call 330-941-2307.