New things are coming to the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown

By samantha phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

LIBERTY

The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown partnered with the Liberty School District to develop the Liberty Youth Recreation Impact Center, just one initiative the center took to expand its outreach into the community.

“I’m not the only one here who feels the spirit of revitalizations in Youngstown. This is our expression of that,” said Mike Rawl, JCC executive director.

The recreation impact center was unveiled to the public March 15.

Also, JCC leaders recently invested $350,000 on increased security for its Gypsy Lane campus; $100,000 was from an Emergency Management Agency state grant. A full-time security officer is at the Gypsy campus, and there are plans to add more security personnel.

The center broke ground Monday on its new playground on the Gypsy Lane campus. It will have separate areas for infants and toddlers and is attached to its Noah’s Park playground for older kids. Both will be open for the public.

Part of the tennis court is being converted to a pickleball court, and other spaces around the park are being resurfaced so children have a flat space to play. The JCC plans to have the playground renovations finished by fall.

“We are investing in this neighborhood, our community and our township,” said Jennifer McNeil, membership marketing director.

The center decreased its membership cost by $200 last year so more people can enjoy the JCC. Membership rates vary depending on age. Families who have memberships can also get 25 percent off of their summer camp program. For more information, contact the JCC at jccyoungstown.org.

Rawl said it’s important for the JCC to provide special programs for families and children.

“It’s central to Jewish values, the idea of nurturing families,” Rawl said.

The fitness center will be expanded by fall, with an added 1,000 square feet, new equipment and unique fitness programs.

The JCC of Youngstown also invested about $100,000 on capital improvement for its new campus on Logan Way last year for people to swim, play tennis, bocci and basketball and enjoy a snack shack.

The addition is open to members at no added cost. The former owners of Logan Swim Club planned on closing it, but the center administrators saw an opportunity to revitalize it.

To bring awareness to the new campus and other updates and changes, the center will have its Jewish Community Center of Youngstown Dash and Splash 5K Family Fun Run/Walk on June 24, starting from the center on Gypsy Lane to the Logan Way campus.

For information on memberships, early childhood education programs, language lessons and other programs or events provided by the JCC of Youngstown, visit the website.