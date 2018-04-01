MILESTONES

HONORS

Judge receives award

Judge Robert N. Rusu of Mahoning County Probate Court received the Ohio Association of Gerontology and Education’s 2018 Practitioner of the Year Award.

The organization recognized Judge Rusu for his dedication and work with the aging population in Mahoning County, including a program where Youngstown State University gerontology students visit wards under guardianship and report their findings back to the court.

Judge Rusu also works with the Area Agency on Aging 11 through the Mahoning Adult Protective Network, a collaborative network of agencies that work with older adults to ensure their safety and well-being.

Judge Rusu has about 1,500 individuals under guardianship in Mahoning County.

SCOUTS

Eagle Scout Award

Trevor Michael Hykes of Boy Scout Troop 25, chartered to Canfield United Methodist Church, will receive his Eagle Scout Award, Boy Scouting’s highest honor, at a court-of-honor ceremony Wednesday at the church, 27 S. Broad St.

He is the son of Ted and Jennifer Hykes of Austintown. Scoutmaster is Kevin Prus Sr.

His Eagle Scout service project was planning, developing and constructing 20 shelving units for the Beatitude House in Youngstown.

Hykes earned 34 merit badges. His scout awards are Ad Altare Dei Catholic Religious Award and 5th Year recipient of the Camp Seven Ranges Pipestone Summer Camp Award. He also is a recipient of the Bob Roberts Memorial Back Patch Award.

He is a brotherhood member of Marnoc Lodge 151 Order of the Arrow and attended the 2013 and 2017 National Boy Scout Jamborees in West Virginia

He is a senior at Austintown Fitch High School, where he is senior class vice president. Hykes is a member of the National Honor Society, captain of the varsity boys soccer team (he earned All District Division I first-team honors and second-team All Conference) and a member of the marching and symphonic bands and student council. He was the 2017 school homecoming king.

He is a member of St. Joseph Church, Austintown.

