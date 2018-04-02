WORLD DIGEST || Man wounded after firing at police in Ky.

LOUISVILLE, KY.

A man was shot and wounded after police said he fired a revolver at an officer during an early-morning incident in Louisville, Ky.

The Courier-Journal newspaper reported that 20-year-old Elijah Eubanks was in stable condition Saturday at University of Louisville Hospital. Neither officer was injured.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex.

US soldier killed in Syria identified

WASHINGTON

The American service member killed this week by a roadside bomb in northern Syria was a 36-year-old Army soldier from Texas, the Defense Department said Saturday.

Master Sgt. Jonathan J. Dunbar, of Austin, died Friday as a result of injuries suffered when an improvised explosive device detonated near his patrol in Manbij – not far from the border with Turkey – during an operation against the Islamic State group, officials said.

A British armed forces member also was killed and five other people were wounded in Thursday's bombing – a rare attack since the U.S.-led coalition sent troops into the country.

New York killer who massacred 10 in 1984 freed from prison

NEW YORK

A man who killed 10 people in 1984 in one of New York City's most notorious massacres has been released from prison.

The New York Times reported that Christopher Thomas was released in January from Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, N.Y.

Thomas killed eight children and two women in a crime known as the Palm Sunday Massacre. The sole survivor was a 13-month-old girl named Christina Rivera.

The now 68-year-old Thomas was convicted of manslaughter in 1985. Some jurors said at the time that they had convicted him of manslaughter, not murder, because Thomas' heavy cocaine use was a factor in the crimes.

NC officer shoots, kills passenger during traffic stop

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

A white North Carolina police officer shot and killed a black passenger who displayed a gun after a late-night traffic stop led to a physical struggle, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting happened after Officer D.E. McGuire stopped a car containing two men and a woman about 10:30 p.m. Friday during a routine patrol northeast of downtown, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Edward Van McCrae, 60, was in the rear seat and began making suspicious movements, police said. McGuire told McCrae to stop reaching for concealed areas of the vehicle, but McCrae continued, according to the news release.

Kentucky governor wins initial round in social media fight

LOUISVILLE, KY.

Kentucky's Republican governor has won an initial round in his court fight over whether he violated free-speech rights by blocking people from his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove denied plaintiffs' request for a preliminary injunction to prevent Gov. Matt Bevin from blocking anyone from his social media accounts.

The case is part of an emerging national debate about whether elected officials infringe on First Amendment rights in doing so. Bevin is a frequent user of Twitter and Facebook.

Associated Press