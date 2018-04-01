LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS

LAW

Day Ketterer of Toledo, Hudson, Canton and Youngstown recently announced the addition of four new attorneys and the formation of its new Health Care Practice Group.

David E. Schweighoefer has joined Day Ketterer as a partner and will chair the firm’s Health Care Practice Group. Schweighoefer counsels health care clients on regulatory compliance, insurance contracting, governance, employment contracts and acquisitions and mergers.

Colin G. Skinner has joined the firm’s commercial litigation practice group. Skinner has experience guiding his clients through complex commercial debt collection, foreclosure, equipment leasing, construction, real estate, sale of goods and other commercial disputes.

Ann L. Wehener joined the firm and will practice in the areas of commercial law and real-estate law. Wehener serves the needs of large institutions, small business and individuals, and has extensive experience dealing with creditors’ rights.

Brandon O. Trent has joined the firm as an associate attorney concentrating his practice on litigation and family law. Brandon previously practiced with Tzangas Plakas Mannos Ltd.

FINANCE

William Miner, a senior financial adviser with the Canfield office of Merrill Lynch, was recently named by Forbes magazine as one of the Best-in-State Wealth Advisers in its 2018 list featuring 63 advisers from the state of Ohio.

Forbes recognized those individuals based on client retention, industry experience, compliance records and quantitative criteria, including assets under management.

Miner has been in the financial-services industry since 1999 and joined Merrill Lynch 11 years ago.

COFFEE

Food & Wine recently mentioned local coffee roaster, Branch Street Coffee Roasters of Boardman, in a story on “The Best Coffee in Every State.”

Only five Ohio coffee roasters were highlighted in the story.

BANKING

Farmers National Bank recently hired James Boots as the new vice president, Eastern Region mortgage sales manager to its mortgage lending team.

Boots brings with him more than two decades of financial and lending experience, where he most recently served as a vice president and loan officer at both national and regional financial institutions. He will now lead the team of lenders in the eastern region in identifying the right home-mortgage program for each client’s unique needs.

UNDERWRITERS

Western Reserve Association of Health Underwriters of Youngstown was recently recognized with Gold Certification.

WRAHU was recognized for this award as part of NAHU’s Chapter Certification Program, which is an ongoing program that recognizes excelling chapters throughout the calendar year.

The National Association of Health Underwriters represents 100,000 professional health-insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans.