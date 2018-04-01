METRO DIGEST || Discussion on eliminating hunger in Valley

Eliminating hunger

WARREN

Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership and the Healthy Communities Partnership are announcing a Community Food Security Discussion with the author of “Big Hunger,” Andrew Fisher, at the Raymond J. Wean Foundation’s Western Reserve Conference Room, 147 W. Market St., from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday. After the discussion, participants will break into smaller groups to discuss the themes and data presented and how it relates to the Mahoning Valley, and the efforts to eradicate hunger and improve health outcomes for area residents.

Animal baby shower next Sunday

CANFIELD

Mill Creek MetroParks will host its annual Farm Animal Baby Shower at the MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, on Sunday. Families are invited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to meet new arrivals to the farm, including goats, lambs, chicks and more. There will also be mother animals who are still expecting. Bring cameras for photo opportunities. Cake and punch will be served while supplies last. The event is free, but donations will be accepted. Cash-only concessions will be available.

The event marks the opening of the barns, which will then be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays . Daily hours will be extended to 6 p.m. during the summer.

Rabies shots for dogs, cats, ferrets

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Health District will have a rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets 3 months and older from 2 to 3 p.m. April 21 in the parking deck of Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave. Cost is $6 per shot. No appointment is needed. Pet owners must have their pets on a leash, in a cage or restrained.

Fatal car crash

MERCER, PA.

A 26-year-old man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday at about 11 a.m. on Sheakleyville-Greenville Road in Sandy Creek Township.

Dead is Codie Alan King, who was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle traveling west on Petersburg Road where it turns into Sheakleyville-Greenville Road when it went off the south side of the road and struck a tree with the passenger side of the vehicle. The driver was injured and transported to a hospital. The report from Pennsylvania State Police Mercer Post does not provide the name of the driver or the address of the victim who died at the scene.

Annual rummage sale in Braceville

BRACEVILLE

Braceville United Methodist Church, 589 Park Road in the center of Braceville off state Route 82, is having its annual rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 12 and 9 to 11 a.m. April 13, which will be dollar-a-bag day. A bake sale and light lunch will be available April 12.