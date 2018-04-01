Blood Drives

April 1, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 E. Market St., Warren, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, Canfield, 2 to 6 p.m.

Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Road SE, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. TUESDAY

Crestview High School, 44100 Crestview Drive, Columbiana, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave. NW, noon to 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Brookfield Fire Department, state Route 7, Brookfield, noon to 6 p.m.

St. Demetrios Community Center, 3223 Atlantic St. NE, Warren, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

