BUSINESS DIGEST || Apprenticeships available in the area

Apprenticeships available in the area

YOUNGSTOWN

The region has 14 different apprenticeship programs available to help solve the manpower shortage in skilled labor.

The Builders Association’s Directory & Buyers Guide contains a section that lists information for 14 different apprenticeship programs available in the region.

The directory can be found at: http://www.thebuildersonline.com/.

Chamber will have Canfield event

CANFIELD

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a Good Evening, Canfield event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 26 at the Tippecanoe Country Club, 5870 Tippecanoe Road.

The annual event will feature updates from Canfield school administrators, city and township officials via the special “Jeopardy” game show-themed portion of the evening. The recipients of the 2018 Canfield Business Pride Award and the Spirit of Canfield Award will both be announced.

The cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers.

Register online at: http://www.regionalchamber.com/events.

Lattes & Legislators

WARREN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a Lattes & Legislators event on Russian Foreign Policy from 7:30 to 9 a.m. April 30 at Kent State University, 4314 Mahoning Ave.

Sharyl Cross will discuss the major shared interests of the U.S. and Russia and obstacles impeding bilateral cooperation.

The discussion will focus on a range of critical contemporary security issues including nuclear arms control and proliferation, counterterrorism, cyber security, regional conflicts and competing values and visions of world order.

The cost is $10 for chamber members and non-members.

Register online at: http://www.regionalchamber.com/events.

Business conference

AKRON

There will be a Greater Summit Business Conference & Expo from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 25 at the University of Akron, Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway St.

The free event is for business networking. It’s designed to help a businessperson align a business with some of the biggest corporations in Northeast Ohio.

To register go to: http://www.bpospecialevents.com/.

Playboy leaves Facebook over privacy scandal

NEW YORK

Playboy Enterprises says it’s pulling its Facebook presence as the privacy scandal enveloping the social media service continues to grow.

Playboy says it’s been difficult anyway to “express our values” because of Facebook’s strict content and policy guidelines, which include restrictions on nudity. Playboy says the alleged data mismanagement is the last straw.

In other developments, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress about the company’s privacy practices in coming weeks, according to a person familiar with the matter.

This person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Zuckerberg is aware there is intense pressure on him to testify, this person says.

Staff/wire reports