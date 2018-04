Agenda Monday

Beaver Township trustees, 9 a.m., special meeting, administration building, 11999 South Ave., North Lima.

Brookfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Lordstown Village Council, 5:30 p.m., public hearing, followed by 6 p.m., caucus, immediately followed by regular meeting, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Springfield Township trustees, noon, special meeting, administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road.

