JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

YSU leads but red zone woes continue


Published: Sat, September 30, 2017 @ 9:08 p.m.

Youngstown State found themselves within five yards of six points again, but came away with zero. The Penguins picked up a safety in the third quarter to lead South Dakota State 16-7.

Nathan Mays threw an interception to SDSU's Larenzo Williams, giving the Jackrabbits the ball back at their own one yardline. YSU linebacker Armond Dellovade tackled running back Mikey Daniel in the endzone for a safety on the next play.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes