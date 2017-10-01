YSU leads but red zone woes continue

Youngstown State found themselves within five yards of six points again, but came away with zero. The Penguins picked up a safety in the third quarter to lead South Dakota State 16-7.

Nathan Mays threw an interception to SDSU's Larenzo Williams, giving the Jackrabbits the ball back at their own one yardline. YSU linebacker Armond Dellovade tackled running back Mikey Daniel in the endzone for a safety on the next play.