JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Wreaths, mums, corsages for sale at MCCTC student flower shop


Published: Sat, September 30, 2017 @ 7:53 p.m.

CANFIELD

The student-run flower shop at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center is open through October.

A variety of fall silk floral arrangements and wreaths will be available. Fall mums will also be sold and can be dressed for a gift or planted outside.

The shop will be decorated and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Extended hours are available upon request.

Fresh arrangements for any occasion can be made to order with a few days’ notice. Orders also are being taken for homecoming corsages.

For information call 330-729-4000 Ext. 1672 or Ext 1671.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes