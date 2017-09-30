Wreaths, mums, corsages for sale at MCCTC student flower shop

CANFIELD
The student-run flower shop at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center is open through October.
A variety of fall silk floral arrangements and wreaths will be available. Fall mums will also be sold and can be dressed for a gift or planted outside.
The shop will be decorated and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Extended hours are available upon request.
Fresh arrangements for any occasion can be made to order with a few days’ notice. Orders also are being taken for homecoming corsages.
For information call 330-729-4000 Ext. 1672 or Ext 1671.
