Trumbull pound's monthlong fundraiser Pumpkins for Pups starts Oct.10

HOWLAND



The Volunteers of the Trumbull County Pound and Community will launch its big fundraiser, “Pumpkins for Pups,” from Oct. 10-31 at the pound, 7501 Anderson Ave., off state Route 46.

Buy a pumpkin and vet a pup — all proceeds go toward the veterinary services and rescue of pound pups and needy pets in Trumbull County.

The hours are Mondays through Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.